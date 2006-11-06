Wal-Mart targets 20 chemicals for substitution

Wal-Mart Stores has launched a program to encourage the use of more sustainable chemicals in the products it sells. The retail giant says it will work with suppliers to substitute 20 "chemicals of concern" over the next two years. The first three chemicals being targeted are nonylphenol ethoxylate, a surfactant used in some cleaning products, and propoxur and permethrin, pesticides used in household insect control products. Suppliers will be asked to identify products that contain the chemicals of concern and then to lay out their plans for replacing them.
