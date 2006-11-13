3M will exit branded drugs

Acting on a strategic review launched in April, 3M has agreed to sell its global branded pharmaceutical business to three separate buyers for a total of $2.1 billion. The company will sell its U.S., Canadian, and Latin American operations to Graceway Pharmaceuticals, Bristol, Tenn. 3M's European business is going to the Swedish firm Meda, and it is selling its pharma operations in the Asia-Pacific region to the private equity firms Ironbridge Capital and Archer Capital.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter