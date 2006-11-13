Akzo Nobel is selling its MPP Systems business to France's Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies. MPP Systems develops water purification systems based on macroporous polymers. Its 2005 sales totaled about $6 million.
UOP plans to expand the capacity of its molecular sieve plant in Shanghai by 20% by the third quarter of 2007. The plant is 30% owned by partner Shanghai Huayi Group.
Rhodia will sell its sodium tripolyphosphate business in Huelva, Spain, to Madhvani International, a Uganda-based group that also bought Rhodia's phosphates and sulfuric acid businesses in Belgium last year. The two expect to complete the deal in the first quarter of 2007.
W.R. Grace is considering its strategic options for its business in wash coats, which are used to make catalysts for automotive emission control. Grace says the business represents less than 5% of the sales of its Grace Davison catalyst division.
Galapagos is forming a collaboration with LEO Pharma under which Galapagos' BioFocus DPI service division will apply its natural-compound collection to LEO's antibacterial research program. Galapagos could receive up to $500,000 in project fees and up to $3.6 million in milestone payments.
Cambridge Antibody Technology is expanding its Cambridge, England, operations by leasing a building in the Granta science park, which already houses two CAT facilities. When fully occupied, the new building will accommodate between 250 and 300 people, CAT says.
BASF has signed a three-year agreement with the Center of Excellence in Biocatalysis, Biotransformation & Biomanufacturing, an affiliate of England's University of Manchester. BASF is contributing $1.25 million to fund development of useful enzymes obtained from soil microorganisms.
