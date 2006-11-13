Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Backdoor approach to SF5 furans

November 13, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

The first examples of pentafluorosulfanyl-substituted furan compounds have been made by two retro-Diels-Alder strategies developed by William R. Dolbier Jr. and his coworkers at the University of Florida (Org. Lett., DOI: 10.1021/ol0622662). Although inorganic SF5-containing compounds have been known for some time, synthesis of organic SF5 compounds has been slow to develop because the chemistry of the most useful sources of the SF5 group, SF5Cl and SF5Br, is limited to free-radical addition reactions. In one approach, the researchers added SF5Cl to a furan-acrylonitrile Diels-Alder adduct and used LiOH to eliminate HCl. They then took advantage of the known reversibility of furan Diels-Alder reactions to thermally dissociate the adduct to form the substituted furan, as shown. In the second approach, an adduct was prepared by adding an SF5 acetylene compound, CH3(CH2)3C≡CSF5, to 4-phenyloxazole, a common starting material used to synthesize furans. The researchers believe the two strategies can be used to prepare a variety of SF5-substituted heterocycles that will be of "special interest" as potential building blocks for pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Functionalized Biaryls By Organocatalysis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Amides Succumb To Suzuki–Miyaura Coupling, Thanks To Nickel Catalyst
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Elaborating On Heterocycles

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE