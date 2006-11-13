Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Changes Afoot in Rubber Businesses

November 13, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Ethylene propylene diene rubber (EPDM) is the subject of initiatives at four chemical companies. Chemtura says it has signed a letter of intent to sell its EPDM business and some of its rubber additives business to an undisclosed buyer. The businesses had sales of about $300 million in the 12 months ending on Sept. 30. ExxonMobil Chemical and Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) have begun work on a project to add production of carbon black and various synthetic rubbers at their petrochemicals joint ventures in Yanbu and Jubail, Saudi Arabia. The project would include EPDM, butyl rubber, styrene-butadiene rubber, polybutadiene rubber, and thermoplastic olefins and would be complete in 2011. And Lanxess has transferred its EPDM businesses in Germany and the U.S. into separate legal entities. The firm says the moves increase cost transparency, "thus making cost monitoring more efficient."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Trinseo to close polycarbonate plant
Trinseo to exit polystyrene joint venture, close polycarbonate plant
LyondellBasell may sell ethylene oxide unit

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE