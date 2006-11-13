... And DNA vaccine pact with Inovio

Wyeth has licensed Inovio Biomedical's DNA delivery technology for vaccines for an up-front fee of $4.5 million. Wyeth will also pay undisclosed license maintenance fees, research support payments, and up to $60 million in milestone payments. Inovio says its MedPulser electroporation technology has been shown in primate studies to sharply boost the immune response to DNA vaccines compared with the response to DNA plasmid delivered via standard injection.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter