DSM invests in genetic test firm

DSM Venturing will make a $2.5 million equity investment in IntegraGen, which specializes in genetic tests for complex diseases. At the same time, DSM's personalized nutrition group is forming an R&D partnership with IntegraGen to develop molecular diagnostic products for personalized health care. Each company will retain rights to intellectual property in its area of focus: diagnostics and medicines for IntegraGen and nutrition for DSM.
