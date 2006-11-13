Federal support of academic R&D grows

Federal agencies obligated a record $27.3 billion in science and engineering funding to academic institutions in fiscal 2004, according to an NSF report. The funding level represents a 2.5% increase in current dollars over federal obligations in fiscal 2003. Based on data collected in the FY 2004 Survey of Federal Science & Engineering Support to Universities, Colleges, and Nonprofit Institutions, the NSF report says the Department of Health & Human Services led all other agencies, accounting for 60% of science and engineering obligations. NSF followed HHS, with 15% of the total obligations, and the Department of Defense was third, with 9% of the total obligations. As to where the federal science and engineering dollars are going, the report finds that Johns Hopkins University was the leading academic recipient, with $1.3 billion. The University of Washington and the University of Pennsylvania trailed Hopkins, with $654 million and $534 million, respectively, in federal obligations. The leading nonprofit recipient of federal obligations was Massachusetts General Hospital, with nearly $300 million. The report is available online at www.nsf.gov/statistics/infbrief/nsf07300.