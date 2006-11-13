H.B. Fuller Names New CEO

Al Stroucken, CEO of adhesives and paint maker H.B. Fuller, has resigned effective Dec. 1 to pursue an opportunity with an as-yet-unnamed Fortune 500 firm. Succeeding him as president and CEO is Michele Volpi, who joined Fuller in 2002 and is now group vice president of its adhesives business. Volpi previously held jobs as a marketing manager in General Electric's Polymershapes business and as a management consultant for the Boston Consulting Group.
