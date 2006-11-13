Kemira buys Chinese water treatment firm

Kemira has agreed to acquire 80% of Chongqing Lanjie Tap Water Materials, a Chongqing, China, producer of inorganic coagulants and organic polymers that are used to make potable water. Kemira says the firm, to be renamed Kemira Water Solutions (Chongqing), has annual sales of less than $3 million. Kemira makes similar products at a larger plant in China's Jiangsu province. It calls itself the world's leading supplier of inorganic precipitation chemicals.
