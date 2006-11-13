Advertisement

Policy

Novartis TO START R&D in Shanghai

November 13, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 46
Novartis will set up a new drug discovery research facility at the Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park in Shanghai. Employing as many as 400 scientists, it will be among the largest foreign-owned drug discovery centers in China. The company plans to spend $100 million to establish the facility. This money will cover the cost of setting up a temporary R&D center that will begin operating in May 2007 as well as the construction of a more permanent facility with 38,000 m2 of floor space. The firm expects to find most of its scientific staff in the Shanghai area.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

