Novartis TO START R&D in Shanghai

Novartis will set up a new drug discovery research facility at the Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park in Shanghai. Employing as many as 400 scientists, it will be among the largest foreign-owned drug discovery centers in China. The company plans to spend $100 million to establish the facility. This money will cover the cost of setting up a temporary R&D center that will begin operating in May 2007 as well as the construction of a more permanent facility with 38,000 m2 of floor space. The firm expects to find most of its scientific staff in the Shanghai area.
