October jobs recover

After falling by some 1,700 workers in September, U.S. chemical employment made a comeback in October, adding 2,000 workers to bring the total to a seasonally adjusted 897,800, according to Labor Department data. The October employment figure was up 18,500 from the same month in 2005. Meanwhile, the total number of production workers in October slipped by 600 to 524,000. This number was 11,200 ahead of the comparable month last year.
