Plant revamp at Albany Molecular

Albany Molecular Research Inc. is restructuring its large-scale contract manufacturing operation in Rensselaer, N.Y. The effort will eliminate 40 positions, about 15% of the jobs at the plant. AMRI CEO Thomas E. D'Ambra says the revamping will help shift the facility "from a structure built to accommodate a few, larger legacy products to a more nimble, agile infrastructure" that supports a number of simultaneous projects.
