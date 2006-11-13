Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Purifying Nanotubes

Plasma process selectively destroys metallic tubes

by Bethany Halford
November 13, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Hongjie Dai
Metallic (left) and semiconducting (right) nanotubes.
Credit: Courtesy of Hongjie Dai
Metallic (left) and semiconducting (right) nanotubes.

Metallic single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWNTs) can be selectively etched and eliminated from a substrate without damaging their semiconducting SWNT neighbors, thanks to a finely tuned methane plasma reaction (Science 2006, 314, 974). The process, developed by scientists at Stanford University, is getting attention from chip makers for its potential in manufacturing nanotube-based electronics.

To date, all SWNT syntheses inevitably produce a mixture of both semiconducting and metallic nanotubes, which differ in their architecture and properties. This mix has been the primary roadblock to using SWNTs in high-performance electronic devices. Metallic SWNTs will short-circuit electrical devices, and so far, there's no simple way to separate the different types of tubes.

Hongjie Dai and coworkers report that a gas-phase methane plasma reaction selectively adds hydrogen and methyl groups to metallic nanotubes, which are slightly more reactive than semiconducting nanotubes. Annealing the material under vacuum leaves behind only pristine semiconducting SWNTs.

"The process is efficient, effective, and compatible with semiconductor fabrication methods," Dai says, although he points out that fine-tuning the conditions is key to the selectivity. Furthermore, the process narrows the semiconducting nanotubes' size distribution because the plasma reacts with both types of SWNTs if their diameters measure less than 1.4 nm. Presumably, the greater curvature makes the semiconducting SWNTs more reactive.

"The technique is important, in part, because it has the potential to advance efforts that seek to use dense, aligned arrays of nanotubes as effective thin-film semiconductors for scalable, ultra-high-performance electronics," comments John Rogers, a chemistry professor at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

George Grüner, a physics professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, thinks the process will be important for emerging plastic electronic applications. He does, however, point out that "further innovative steps are needed before single-nanotube devices with adequate reproducibility can be made."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Graphene growth process overcomes high performance electronics logjam
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Researchers grow thin 2-D insulator on large scale
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists find simple route to uncommon nanocatalyst shapes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE