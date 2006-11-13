Wyeth inks protein deal with Ablynx ...

Wyeth Pharmaceuticals and Ablynx have agreed to discover, develop, and commercialize Ablynx's therapeutic proteins, trade-named Nanobodies, which are directed at the tumor necrosis factor alpha protein and its receptors. Ablynx will receive an initial payment, research support, and milestone payments that could total $212.5 million. In addition, Ablynx will receive royalties on product sales.
