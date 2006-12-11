Advertisement

Policy

ACS Board News

Directors approve 2007 budget, elect new chair, and confirm education director.

by Rudy M. Baum
December 11, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 50
At its meeting on Nov. 30-Dec. 3 in Arlington, Va., the American Chemical Society Board of Directors approved a 2007 budget with revenues of $478 million and a net contribution of $8.5 million. The board also approved a 2007 capital budget of $29.3 million.

The board elected Judith L. Benham as board chair. This will be the first year as board chair for Benham, who represents District V and is retired from 3M. She succeeds James D. Burke, who had served his constitutional limit of three terms as chair. The board elected C. Gordon McCarty, adjunct professor at the University of South Carolina, Beaufort, to the board executive committee for a two-year term and Bonnie A. Charpentier, of Genitope Corp., to a one-year term.

ACS is expected to end 2006 with a net contribution from operations of $11 million, which is $6.9 million favorable to the approved budget. Both Chemical Abstracts Service and the Publications Division expect to turn in very strong financial performances in 2006.

The board confirmed the selection of Mary Kirchhoff as the director of the ACS Education Division; Kirchhoff had been serving as acting director since the retirement of Sylvia Ware in 2005. The board also approved the recommendation of the Committee on Public Affairs & Public Relations to give the 2007 ACS Public Service Awards to Reps. Rubén Hinojosa (D-Texas) and David L. Hobson (R-Ohio) and National Academy of Sciences President Ralph J. Cicerone.

