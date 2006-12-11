Alexza wins funding from private investor

Alexza Pharmaceuticals has received $50 million from private equity firm Symphony Capital Partners to support the development of two drugs for the psychiatric market. AZ-002, for panic attacks, and AZ-004, for agitation in schizophrenia patients, are both in Phase IIa clinical trials. Alexza says the cash will facilitate its goal of bringing the drugs to market on its own. Alexza has granted the private equity firm a license to the intellectual property related to the two drugs, but Alexza retains the option to buy it back at a set price during the next four years.
