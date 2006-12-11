Bayer boosts Asian polycarbonate network

Bayer MaterialScience is augmenting its polycarbonate expansion program with investments in its Asian technical service network. The German company has said its global polycarbonate capacity will be raised to 1.2 million metric tons per year by the end of 2006. It now says it will invest more than $100 million to add compounding plants in China and India by 2008. Local "color competence centers" will complement both these facilities, the company says.
