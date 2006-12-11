Canada bans ethylene glycol monomethyl ether

Canada is banning the manufacture, import, sale, and use of ethylene glycol monomethyl ether, with a few exceptions, because the chemical can cause adverse developmental and reproductive effects in humans. The substance, also known as 2-methoxyethanol, is used as an antiicing agent in military jet fuel, a chemical intermediate, a dye-dispersion agent, a processing solvent, and an analytical reagent. In a regulation published on Nov. 29, Environment Canada said all of the country's ethylene glycol monomethyl ether is imported, primarily from the U.S. Imports are about 400 to 600 metric tons per year. According to the agency, most substitutes for ethylene glycol monomethyl ether cost less than the chemical itself and have similar performance, which means the ban will generate cost savings for most sectors. The regulation allows for the continued use of ethylene glycol monomethyl ether in aircraft coatings and semiconductor manufacturing and limits the amount of the substance to 0.5% by weight in diethylene glycol methyl ether products.