Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Celebrate Chemistry

by Rudy M. Baum, Editor-in-chief
December 3, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Jeff Johansen
Credit: Jeff Johansen

This issue of C&EN contains our story on this year's National Chemistry Week activities, written by C&EN Assistant Editor Rachel Petkewich (see page 40). NCW was held Oct. 22-28, and the theme was "Your Home—It's All Built on Chemistry."

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Margarete Sequin
Credit: Margarete Sequin
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of the Princeton Section
Credit: Courtesy of the Princeton Section
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Julie Elaine Switzer
Credit: Julie Elaine Switzer

NCW is the American Chemical Society's annual grassroots celebration of chemistry. Now in its 19th year—it was launched as National Chemistry Day in 1987—NCW involves most of the society's 189 local sections in a variety of community outreach programs that educate and entertain the public about chemistry. As Petkewich points out, "NCW is celebrated in many ways. This year, as in the past, nearly 10,000 volunteers assembled at schools, malls, museums, and even zoos across the country to demonstrate the positive effects that chemistry has on everyday life."

Petkewich also notes that "the ACS Office of Community Affairs asks local sections to summarize their NCW activities. This year, many sections promoted safety in the home with consumer information and fire extinguisher demonstrations. As usual, classic general chemistry demonstrations, such as slime and gak, had a popular presence."

Drawing on this year's theme, ACS partnered with the Home Safety Council and the National Association of Home Builders to share educational materials that were widely used. Local sections also teamed up with other national organizations including the Association for Women in Science and the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists & Chemical Engineers for a number of activities. And the American Chemistry Council encouraged its member companies to participate.

Much of NCW focuses on kids, whose capability for wonderment is a natural target for the innovative demonstrations and hands-on activities that characterize NCW. (At C&EN, we sometimes refer to the NCW story as our annual "cute kids story.") Petkewich writes of exhibits that focused on soil erosion, the properties of various nails, testing the pH of household chemicals, generating solar energy in a house, examining the chemicals used to build homes, making paint and polymer composites, testing structural materials, and painting frescoes in plaster.

Increasingly, ACS and C&EN are using the Web to communicate with members and distribute information. Additional pictures of NCW celebrations can be found on C&EN Online, including several of those cute kids doing chemistry.

A feature of this year's NCW was the "Extreme Farewell Tour" of ACS Immediate Past-President William F. Carroll, during which he visited 10 cities in eight days and participated in countless NCW events. Carroll detailed his experiences of NCW in a personal and often very funny blog, available online at nationalchemistryweek.wordpress.com. It's well worth reading.

NCW is a wonderful celebration of chemistry of which all ACS members should be proud.

Thanks for reading.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS celebrates Earth Day
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Participates In Science & Engineering Festival
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The Impact Of Outreach—And The Vital Role Of Chemistry Ambassadors

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE