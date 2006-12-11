Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Chemical Arms Treaty group meets

December 11, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The 11th session of nations that are party to the Chemical Weapons Convention took place in The Hague last week, and discussions centered on compliance with Article 7 of the treaty. Article 7 requires participating nations to undertake seven "national implementation measures." Among these are the development of domestic legislation implementing the treaty, the issuance of regulations banning activities prohibited by the treaty, and the designation of a national authority. The authority tracks the private chemical industry and serves as a point of contact for the treaty's oversight body and other member states. Currently, 47% of the 181 member states have complied fully with Article 7 and other articles of the treaty. About 172 member states have designated a national authority, up from 147 last year. Also, 72 member states, roughly 40% of all participating nations, have written domestic implementing legislation, up from 59 a year ago. Nations out of compliance with Article 7 will have another year to comply. Peter Kaiser, spokesman for the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, the organization that implements the international treaty, says, "Without full implementation, you run the risk of allowing criminals and terrorists to make and use these weapons."

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE