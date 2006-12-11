Degussa moves ahead on acrylics

Degussa's supervisory board has approved construction of a methyl methacrylate complex at the firm's site in Shanghai. The company will invest $330 million to build a plant with an annual capacity of 100,000 metric tons of MMA, which would be converted to polymers and specialty chemicals. The project still depends on final approval from Chinese authorities. "We see an attractive market development in Asia, and this investment reinforces our position as one of the world's leading methacrylate producers," says Degussa Chairman Klaus Engel.
