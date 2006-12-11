DuPont sells a coatings business
DuPont will sell its protective coatings business, including a site in Vaihingen, Germany, to Swiss construction chemicals firm Sika. No financial details were disclosed. Sika says the unit and its 150 employees will provide access to fire-protective coatings technology and allow it to increase sales of concrete and steel coatings outside Germany. DuPont says the deal furthers a strategy, announced in March, to reorganize its performance coatings operations. Late last month, the firm sold its special adhesives business to Bostik.
