Monsanto increases seed presence

Monsanto has bought a seed business from Landec and entered a five-year technology agreement with the company. The technology deal consists of a technology and polymer supply pact allowing Monsanto to use Landec's Intellicoat technique of coating seeds with a polymer. Monsanto will provide R&D funding over the life of the agreement and may buy the technology. In the seed deal, Monsanto has purchased Landec's direct-marketing seed business for $50 million. Landec says the two deals have a combined potential value of more than $70 million.
