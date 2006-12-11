New Products

Advertisement

December 11, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 50
Chemicals and materials

Human Druggable Genome Set of siRNAs covers the most current genome database, enabling specific knockdown of about 7,000 genes of potential therapeutic value. Subsets targeting 490 GPCR genes, 696 kinase genes, or 205 phosphatase genes are also available. The siRNAs were designed using a neural-network algorithm and proprietary homology analysis. Complete sequence information is provided. Qiagen, www.qiagen.com

Gold Nanoparticles Highly monodisperse gold nanoparticles are particularly suited to surface-enhanced Raman, resonance light scattering, and lateral flow applications. Available in diameters from 30 to 90 nm, particles feature a high degree of size and shape uniformity and a significantly reduced surface charge. Nanoparts, www.enanopar ticles.com

Polyols Polycin GR polyols are solely derived from the components of castor oil, making them the first renewable seed-based series of polyols for the urethane industry, specifically the coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers market. They can be used to produce tough coatings and also formulated to produce flexible adhesives, soft sealants, and elastomers. Vertellus Performance Materials, www.vertellus.com

Literature and services

Educational Course Catalog The 2007 catalog edition consolidates all of Thermo Scientific's instrumentation training courses. The free catalog provides information about courses throughout Europe and the U.S. in elemental analysis, chromatography, mass spectrometry, molecular spectroscopy, and microanalysis. Courses are relevant to both new and experienced users. Thermo Scientific, www.thermo.com.

Instruments and labware

(1) Cell Sorter The autoMACS Pro Separator is a benchtop magnetic cell sorter designed to process up to six samples at a time. The automated separation process minimizes manual sample handling. The instrument is operated through touch-screen menus. Three tube racks allow sample volumes between 0.2 and 50 mL, with up to 4 x 109 cells per sample. Miltenyi Biotec, www.miltenyibiotec.com

Chromatography Detectors Diode-array and multiple-wavelength detectors feature improved noise specifications and permit lower detection limits, even under harsh, fluctuating ambient temperature and humidity conditions. Radio-frequency identification tags for flow cells and a UV lamp provide new levels of data traceability. Agilent Technologies, www.agilent.com

(2) Liquid Handling The BioRAPTR and PicoRAPTR nanofluidic workstations feature advanced, accurate fluidic technology for assay miniaturization. The BioRAPTR is an automated, noncontact dispenser for 384-, 1,536-, and 3,456-well plates. It dispenses across a low-volume range of 100 nL to 60 ??L without cross contamination. The PicoRAPTR features an eight-tip piezo head and a dual-plate carrier stage for high-speed aspiration and pipeting of ultralow volumes. Beckman Coulter, www.beckmancoul ter.com

Plant materials and equipment

Sieve Blow Thru Sieve for use in pneumatic conveying lines enables processors to screen and transport material simultaneously and remove oversize contamination from powders during dilute-phase pneumatic transport. Because product is conveyed under pressure into the sieve through a tangential inlet, high throughput rates can be achieved with minimal pressure losses. Oversize material remains on top, where it can be removed at the end of a batch. Russell Finex, www.russell finexusa.com

(3) Chamber Heater The Model E4 Chamber IR focuses high-density UV energy from its halogen lamps onto a cylindrical target area, suitable for wire, tubing, or cable. Lamps reach 90% of full operating temperature within three seconds of a cold start. Research Inc., www.researchinc.com

Liquid-Level Sensing Ultrasonic sensors in the SL-730 series provide a clean, reliable method for determining the rate of fill and liquid level in containers of all sizes and at any point in the process cycle. Containers are placed on top of a sensor pad, and ultrasonic signal coupling is achieved without contact with the liquid being measured. No field calibrations are necessary; custom designs are available. Cosense, www.cosense.com

New Products is written by Melissa Kuhnell. Information on new products can be sent to newproducts@acs.org.

