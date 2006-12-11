New York City bans trans fats

The New York City Board of Health voted on Dec. 5 to ban the use of synthetic trans fats from the city's restaurants. Trans fats, technically trans fatty acids, are unsaturated fats that, when eaten, have been shown to raise the level of a person's low-density lipoprotein, commonly known as bad cholesterol. Although small quantities occur naturally in meat from ruminants and in dairy products, most trans fats are produced by partially hydrogenating plant oils. In trans fat molecules, the double bonds between carbon atoms are in the trans configuration. Numerous clinical studies have indicated that eating trans fats increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Chefs and the National Restaurant Association oppose the ban because substitutes for trans fats are more expensive. Chicago, Cleveland, and Wichita, Kan., are considering similar bans. New York's prohibition on trans fats will be phased in starting in July 2007.
