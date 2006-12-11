Rhodia will exit industrial fibers

Rhodia has agreed to sell its European industrial nylon 6,6 fibers business to Butler Capital Partners, a French private equity firm, for an undisclosed sum. The business had sales last year of about $215 million and employs 1,200 people at five sites throughout Europe. Rhodia says it will focus its nylon business on intermediates and engineering plastics, where it claims to have leading positions.
