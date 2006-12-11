Scripps and Pfizer form research pact

Scripps Research Institute and Pfizer have joined forces to develop new drugs to treat diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and mental illness. Pfizer and Scripps say they will draw on resources within both organizations to generate a portfolio of targeted therapies as well as tests to rapidly validate those therapies. Scripps will receive $100 million over five years as part of the pact and stands to earn milestones and royalties on any drugs that come out of the collaboration.
