Showa Denko boosts diode output

Showa Denko will spend $13 million to more than triple its capacity for aluminum-gallium-indium phosphide ultra-bright light-emitting diode (LED) chips to 100 million units per month. The components are used in automotive parts, traffic lights, and displays. The company says new applications are being developed, particularly for use in the backlight of liquid-crystal displays. Showa Denko expects demand for the product to grow 40% annually.
