Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Solar cell hits efficiency record

December 11, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A world-record conversion efficiency of 40.7% was achieved by a concentrator solar cell produced by Boeing-Spectrolab with Department of Energy funding, the company and DOE announced last week. The solar cell is a multijunction device that captures a broader range of energy wavelengths than do most devices. It also uses an optical concentrator to focus and receive more of the sun's intensity, DOE notes. In 1994, DOE exceeded 30% efficiency, a record then, but this is the first time a solar device has broken the 40% barrier, the department says. By comparison, most solar cells capturing a single energy band of sunlight have an efficiency of 12-18%. Spectrolab, a Boeing subsidiary, manufactures solar cells for several types of mostly space-based applications and, for instance, provided the solar power systems for the Mars rovers. This latest breakthrough, DOE says, may lead to systems with an installation cost of only $3.00 per W, and it holds out the possibility of producing electricity for 8 to 10 cents per kWh, making solar electricity much more cost competitive.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

$30 Million In ARPA-E Solar Funds Issued
Department Of Energy: Funding for Office of Science is up
Solar Storage Awards Created

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE