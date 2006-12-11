University R&D gets investor infusion

Biofusion, a British company dedicated to commercializing academic research, has entered a 10-year deal with Cardiff University under which it gains the right to commercialize Cardiff's research-generated intellectual property. Cardiff is taking an equity stake in Biofusion worth roughly $33 million, and Biofusion will create a dedicated investment fund of $16 million for investing in Cardiff ventures. According to Biofusion, the agreement with Cardiff triples the research spending covered by Biofusion's university agreements and expands its business into non-life-sciences research.
