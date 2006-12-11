Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

A new supplier of wafer-smoothing pads

December 11, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Applied Materials, the world's leading supplier of chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) equipment, is entering the CMP pad business. In semiconductor fabrication, CMP is the process of making the surface of silicon wafers smooth with the help of disposable polyurethane polishing pads and an abrasive slurry. Applied will market pads manufactured by industrial gas company Praxair, which has a growing business in materials for the electronics industry. Conventional pads are made by slicing thin layers off a "cake" of polyurethane. Applied, in contrast, says its pads are punched out of a continuous sheet of polyurethane, thereby providing better pad-to-pad consistency and a product with 30% longer life. With the new initiative, Applied and Praxair are taking on Rohm and Haas, which is said to command close to 90% of the global CMP pad market. Officials from Rohm and Haas weren't available to comment on the newcomer. However, the company did release an announcement chronicling its recent investments in the abrasive slurries that are used with the pads. The spending includes a $5 million investment in Nanophase Technologies, which supplies Rohm and Haas with nanomaterials for CMP slurries.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE