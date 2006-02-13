The 1st European Chemistry Congress will be held in Budapest, Hungary, Aug. 27-31. The congress is being organized by the European Association for Chemical & Molecular Sciences and cosponsored by Gesellschaft Deutscher Chemiker, the Royal Society of Chemistry, and the Fédération FranÇaise des Chimistes. The Scientific Committee is headed by Nobel Laureate Jean-Marie Lehn.
This congress aims to be a showcase for chemical sciences in Europe and will bring together molecular scientists from industry, academia, and government institutions across Europe and from around the world. The scientific program for this four-day event will include plenary, keynote, and invited lectures as well as contributed oral communications and poster sessions. Keynote lectures will highlight important areas of chemistry, and invited lectures will be part of a coordinated series of symposia focusing on the latest developments in a variety of topics.
Poster sessions from all areas of the chemical sciences will be an integral part of the congress and will be given ample time and space. Young scientists, in particular graduate students and postdoctoral fellows, are encouraged to participate. The event will provide a unique opportunity to contribute to discussions on the most recent developments in chemical sciences.
The venue is Eötvös Loránd University in the heart of Budapest. Information on registration and on the submission of abstracts is available on the meeting's website: www.euchems-budapest2006.hu/index.html.
