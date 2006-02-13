Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Acetic acid via zeolites

February 13, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A new catalytic process for preparing acetic acid may offer advantages in cost, selectivity, and safety compared with today's industrial methods for manufacturing the commodity chemical. Current large-scale methods for producing acetic acid rely on solution-phase complexes of rhodium or iridium to catalyze the reaction of methanol with carbon monoxide in the presence of methyl iodide catalyst promoters. Now, a team led by Enrique Iglesia at the University of California, Berkeley, reports that carbonylation of dimethyl ether to methyl acetate (which can be hydrolyzed to yield acetic acid) can be carried out with nearly 100% selectivity, using acidic zeolite catalysts (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., published online Jan. 30, dx.doi.org/10.1002/anie.200503898). The new method, which proceeds under mild reaction conditions (100-150 °C), makes use of stable and easily recovered solid-phase catalysts and sidesteps the need for toxic and corrosive halide compounds.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nickel-loaded zeolite snags small alkynes from mixtures with olefins
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dialing Direct For Hydrogen Peroxide
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ironing Out Carbonyl Reduction Reactions

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE