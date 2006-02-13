Amgen boosts capacity again

Continuing on its spending spree, Amgen has announced plans to invest $1 billion to expand biopharmaceutical capacity in Juncos, P.R. The company will add bulk protein manufacturing for Neupogen and Neulasta, which treat white blood cell deficiency associated with chemotherapy, and enlarge its recently constructed plant for the anemia drugs Epogen and Aranesp. Packaging facilities will be built or upgraded. The expansion is expected to add roughly 500 jobs at Juncos by 2010. Last month, Amgen said it would invest $1 billion to add protein manufacturing and packaging facilities in Cork, Ireland.
