BASF, Engelhard clash again

BASF has extended its tender offer for Engelhard shares by an additional month to March 3. At the first deadline of Feb. 6, BASF said shareholders had tendered a total of 54,896 Engelhard shares-less than 1% of its outstanding stock. Engelhard says the poor response "demonstrates that Engelhard stockholders recognize the offer is inadequate." BASF vows to continue the battle. The company says it has received U.S. antitrust clearance to pursue the takeover and expects to receive the go-ahead in Europe as well.
