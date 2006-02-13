Bankruptcy for GlycoGenesys

GlycoGenesys, a Bostonbased biotech firm specializing in carbohydrate-based drugs, has filed for Chapter 11 in a Massachusetts bankruptcy court. The company has also slashed more than half its workforce, a move that it says will save over 40% of its payroll. While deciding on its future, GlycoGenesys intends to continue supporting its lead candidate, GCS-100. A low-ethanol formulation of GCS-100 is in Phase I/II trials for multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.
