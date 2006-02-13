Corrections

Jan. 30, page 13: Peder Holk Nielsen is executive vice president of sales and marketing for Novozymes, not Genencor International.
Jan. 30, page 21: At a recent meeting on the Strategic Approach to International Chemicals Management, Soap & Detergent Association (SDA) CEO Ernie Rosenberg chaired a delegation from the International Chamber of Commerce, not the International Council of Chemical Associations as described in the box on SDA.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter