Degussa invests in electronics

Degussa is buying a stake in Printed Systems, a German developer of printable electronics technology. Degussa has been developing silicon- and indium tin oxide-based nanomaterials for emerging printable electronics applications (see page 45). Through the interest in Printed Systems, it hopes to gain access to expertise for developing new materials systems. Printed Systems says Degussa's shareholding will lead to a significant expansion of its production facilities.
