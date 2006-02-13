Diane Grob Schmidt reminds us that we have a problem—a big problem (C&EN, Dec. 5, 2005, page 65). However, her solutions don't get to the heart of the problem. ACS bemoans the lack of engineering graduates but seems clueless as to what role it should play in the future of the chemical industry.
Note the title of this publication, Chemical & Engineering News. Now look through the issue and count the articles directed to an engineer's interest. Furthermore, how many articles sing the praises of our chemical industry? The editors and writers have gone overboard toward the biologics side of our industry and embraced the full mantra of government compliance and environmental concerns.
It's time to put the E back in the publication and for the American Chemical Society to become an advocate for our chemical producers.
Joe Wortham
Lakeland, Fla.
