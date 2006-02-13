Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Few barriers seen to nuclear waste transport

February 13, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A report by the National Research Council says there are no fundamental technical barriers to the safe transport of spent nuclear fuel and high-level radioactive waste in the U.S., but a few challenges remain unresolved. The NRC Committee on Transportation of Radioactive Waste says the radiological risks associated with the transport of spent fuel and high-level waste are well-understood and generally low. The Feb. 9 report notes that spent fuel has been shipped worldwide for more than four decades without a significant release of radioactive materials during an accident. However, the report says more attention needs to be paid to understanding and managing the social risks involved in transporting these materials, such as lower property values or reduced tourism along shipping routes. Shipments of spent fuel and high-level waste will increase dramatically if the Energy Department opens a proposed repository at Yucca Mountain, in Nevada. The report says DOE should identify and make public its preferred routes to the site as soon as possible to give emergency responders time to prepare. The committee strongly endorsed DOE's decision to use dedicated trains, which would carry only spent fuel or high-level waste and no other freight.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DOE Settles Cases On Nuclear Safety
Energy Department Pays For Spent Fuel Breach
Congress Floats Nuclear Waste Bill

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE