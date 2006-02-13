ICI to sell Uniqema

Confirming earlier reports, ICI says it will sell its Uniqema oleochemicals and derivatives business. The unit, ICI said when reporting on its 2005 results, has "a good product portfolio and a strong management team" and has seen significant savings and improved profitability following a restructuring program begun in 2003. More restructuring opportunities have been identified, but these, the firm says, "would require significant additional investment."
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter