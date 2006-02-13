Indian buyer for German generics firm?

India's financial press is reporting that either Ranbaxy Laboratories or Dr. Reddy's Laboratories will pay as much as $600 million to buy Betapharm, Germany's fourth largest generic drug producer. Betapharm was acquired in March 2004 for $360 million by 3i, a U.K.-based venture-capital firm. 3i, which put Betapharm up for sale in November, says Betapharm has "sustained above-average growth in a consolidating market." A Ranbaxy official tells C&EN that "Ranbaxy is actively looking at acquisition opportunities in the U.S., Europe, and India." At Dr. Reddy's, a spokesman says "time will tell" whether any deal takes place.
