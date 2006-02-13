Advertisement

Policy

International Symposium On Chemistry, Biology, Medicine

February 13, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 7
A four-day international symposium is being organized in Cyprus, May 28-June 1, in celebration of K. C. Nicolaou's 60th birthday. This event will afford the opportunity to recognize Nicolaou for his career and the contributions he has made to chemistry and biology, together with all the people involved in this scientific work. The symposium will be held at the Elysium Beach Resort in Paphos.

Attendance will be limited to provide an environment that is conducive to scientific discussion and exchange. Scientists from industry and academic institutions throughout the world will have the opportunity to participate actively by submitting abstracts for poster presentation.

The scientific program will begin on May 29 with the opening lecture by Nobel Laureate E. J. Corey and will include a mini-business symposium dedicated to new trends in chemistry and biology outsourcing.

The deadline for abstract submission for poster presentations and for early registration is Feb. 28. Housing reservations are due on April 15. The meeting's website is www.cbmcyprus06.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

