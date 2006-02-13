Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

J. Virgil Waggoner Wins Petrochemical Heritage Award

February 13, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

J . Virgil Waggoner is the recipient of the 10th annual Petrochemical Heritage Award, established by the Chemical Heritage Foundation (CHF) and the Founders Club. Waggoner will receive the award on March 26 during the 31st National Petrochemical Refiners Association International Petrochemical Conference in San Antonio. The award recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the petrochemical community.

"Instrumental in one of the greatest deals in the petrochemical industry, J. Virgil Waggoner is an inspiration to us all for his brilliant entrepreneurship, his support of education, and his leadership in business and in the community," says Arnold Thackray, president of CHF. "For more than half a century, Virgil has served the petrochemical industry, and his career provides a shining example in business, education, and community service."

Waggoner, now retired, is a senior founding principal of merchant banking firm Legacy Equity Group. During his career, he worked as a research chemist at Monsanto, served as president of El Paso Products (a division of El Paso Co.), and was president and CEO of Sterling Chemicals. In 1993, he and his wife, June, formed the Waggoners Foundation, which provides funding for research on alcoholism and drug addiction.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Quinn Stepan to step down at Stepan
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Kramvis is the 2017 Industry Medalist
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gallogly Gets SCI Medal

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE