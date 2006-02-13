J. Virgil Waggoner Wins Petrochemical Heritage Award

J . Virgil Waggoner is the recipient of the 10th annual Petrochemical Heritage Award, established by the Chemical Heritage Foundation (CHF) and the Founders Club. Waggoner will receive the award on March 26 during the 31st National Petrochemical Refiners Association International Petrochemical Conference in San Antonio. The award recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the petrochemical community.
"Instrumental in one of the greatest deals in the petrochemical industry, J. Virgil Waggoner is an inspiration to us all for his brilliant entrepreneurship, his support of education, and his leadership in business and in the community," says Arnold Thackray, president of CHF. "For more than half a century, Virgil has served the petrochemical industry, and his career provides a shining example in business, education, and community service."
Waggoner, now retired, is a senior founding principal of merchant banking firm Legacy Equity Group. During his career, he worked as a research chemist at Monsanto, served as president of El Paso Products (a division of El Paso Co.), and was president and CEO of Sterling Chemicals. In 1993, he and his wife, June, formed the Waggoners Foundation, which provides funding for research on alcoholism and drug addiction.
