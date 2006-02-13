Jobs inch up in January

U .S. chemical employment totaled 882,700, up just 100 from the previous month, according to seasonally adjusted data from the Labor Department. In addition, for the second straight month, total employment was higher than it had been in the same month a year earlier. The figure in January was 4,700 greater than in the same month in 2005. The government reported 514,800 hourly production workers for January, down 400 from December and off 1,100 from January of the year before.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter