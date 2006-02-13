Advertisement

Policy

MEDI Predoctoral Fellowships

February 13, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 7
The ACS Division of Medicinal Chemistry is offering seven predoctoral fellowships of $24,000 each. The awards are for predoctoral students beginning their third or fourth year of graduate study in medicinal chemistry research.

Nominations should be submitted by the applicant's Ph.D. adviser and should include the student's curriculum vitae, including education and work experience; a bibliography, including reprints of articles; a complete project description, including rationale (five-page limit) prepared by the candidate; transcripts of all post-high-school work, including Graduate Record Examination scores (if available); three letters, including a nomination letter from the student's research adviser; and a letter from a university official with a commitment to cover tuition and all fees granted to other regular graduate students.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens or permanent-resident visa holders at the time of application and must have at least one year of graduate school remaining at the time an award would begin. For more information, contact Daniel L. Flynn at (785) 838-3767 or dflynn@deciphera.com. Mail eight copies of all application materials to Flynn at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, 4950 Research Park Way, Lawrence, KS 66047. The deadline for applications is March 30.

