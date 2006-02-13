Omnova sees PFOA market

Omnova Solutions says its PolyFox fluorosurfactants are being used in a number of applications as replacements for the perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA)-containing materials that EPA has asked to be phased out (C&EN, Jan. 30, page 8). According to Omnova, PolyFox materials contain short perfluorocarbon side chains that avoid the health concerns of long-chain molecules like PFOA. Frank Nataro, Omnova's specialty chemical business director, sees a potential market of $100 million to $200 million.
