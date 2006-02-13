Patterson-Crane Award To Klopman

Gilles Klopman, Charles F. Mabery Emeritus Professor of Research in Chemistry at Case Western Reserve University, has received the 2005 Patterson-Crane Award. The award includes a $2,000 honorarium and a personalized commendation. It is presented biennially by the Dayton and Columbus Sections of ACS and recognizes outstanding contributions to the field of chemical information science.
Klopman's research interests range from experimental determination of reactivity indexes and substituent constants to the development of reactivity theories. More recently, he has been studying problems of artificial intelligence and its general use to extract useful information from large databases.
As part of this effort, his group has developed a set of computer programs that are now seen as a valid replacement for animal testing. Klopman is a proponent of the idea that there are alternatives to using lab animals to assess the potential harmful effects of chemicals.
