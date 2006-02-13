Pfizer ponders consumer unit

Pfizer says it is exploring strategic alternatives for its consumer health care business, including retaining, spinning off, or selling the unit. The business includes such well-known products as Sudafed decongestant, Listerine antiseptic, and Dramamine for motion sickness. Pfizer says the objective of the review is to unlock the value of the business for its shareholders "at a time when market valuations are attractive for large, high-quality consumer businesses." The unit had sales in 2005 of $3.88 billion, up 13% from 2004.
